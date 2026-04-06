Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent two seasons with Tennessee and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Boswell started in all but one of his 34 appearances for the Volunteers this past season. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Boswell tied his career-high of 13 points in Tennessee’s second-round NCAA Tournament win over Virginia. He also notched nine assists in the contest.

In his debut collegiate campaign, Boswell made 28 appearances, but only averaged 3.8 minutes per game. In February, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes praised Boswell for his dedication to improvement after a quiet freshman season.

“When we recruited him, we knew what we were losing—tough, hard-nosed guys on defense. We wanted him to get minutes as a freshman, and it didn’t come as quickly as hoped, but to his credit, he kept working,” Barnes said.

Bishop Boswell played high school basketball at Myers Park (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 77 overall player and No. 12 point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Tennessee finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-12 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Volunteers reached the Elite Eight for the third-consecutive season before ultimately falling to Michigan.

Barnes is responsible for three of the program’s four Elite Eight appearances. However, he hasn’t been able to lead Tennessee to its first Final Four. After the Volunteers’ season-ending loss to Michigan, Barnes discussed how the program can get over this hump.

“There’s a lot of different ways to get there. But if you want to break through, you’ve got to get here first,” Barnes said. “You’ve got to put yourself in position to do that. We’ve been able to get here three years in a row, and it’ll be hard to get back to winning games just in the tournament.

“That first game of the tournament in the hardest one. But our goal would be to keep getting back and kicking and hopefully we can knock the door down.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.