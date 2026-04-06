Tennessee’s roster turnover is underway following another deep NCAA Tournament run. Freshman guard Clarence Massamba is the latest Volunteer set to explore his options.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Massamba plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after completing his first season in Knoxville. The portal window officially opens April 7 and runs through April 21, giving players a 15-day window to declare. Notably, athletes are not required to commit to a new program by the closing date.

Massamba’s freshman campaign was limited in scope, appearing in just 12 games for Rick Barnes’ squad. He finished the season with four points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Modest production, but reflective of a developmental role on a veteran-heavy roster.

Still, his departure is more about projection than production. When Barnes and his staff first identified Massamba, then known as Fondeur-Massamba, as a prospect out of AS Monaco Basket, they saw long-term upside. The 6-foot-5 French guard arrived in Knoxville with a reputation as an athletic, versatile playmaker capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.

“Once we identified Clarence as a player of interest, we immediately became excited about his impressive upside,” Barnes said at the time of his signing, via Volquest.

That upside was evident during his time overseas. Playing primarily for Espies Monaco, the U21 affiliate, Massamba averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. His ability to attack in transition and operate both on and off the ball made him an intriguing addition to Tennessee’s backcourt.

“He is a long, athletic, versatile guard,” Barnes added. “He is good with the ball in his hands, yet also possesses the ability to excel without it.”

However, breaking into the rotation at Tennessee proved difficult. The Volunteers leaned on experience throughout the season, ultimately advancing to a third consecutive Elite Eight before falling to Michigan in Chicago. With limited opportunities available, Massamba now appears set to seek a larger role elsewhere.

Meanwhile, he’s not alone. Forward Cade Phillips is also expected to enter the portal after an injury-shortened season. Phillips had carved out a starting role before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in December, further highlighting the roster movement facing Barnes this offseason.

For Massamba, the portal represents a chance to reset and find a situation better suited to his development. And given the tools that once made him a coveted international prospect, it’s likely he’ll draw interest quickly. While his impact at Tennessee was limited, his potential remains very much intact.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.