Tennessee guard Deniya Prawl plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Andraya Carter. Prawl only spent one season with the Volunteers.

She appeared in all but one of Tennessee’s 30 games this past season. Prawl averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. She shot 41.3% from the field and 14.7% from beyond the arc. She attempted 34 total 3-pointers.

Prawl was one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. She was a McDonald’s & Jordan Brand All-American. Additionally, Prawl represented Team Canada at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Team Canada placed second at the event. Deniya Prawl was second on the team in scoring and led the team in rebounding.

After a strong start to the season, Tennessee had a downward spiral in its final stretch. In fact, Tennessee lost its final eight games of the season, capped off by its 76-61 loss to NC State in the NCAA Tournament. After the season-ending loss, Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell reflected on the Lady Volunteers’ disappointing season.

“I can’t put it on roster construction. I got to put it on me, right?” Caldwell said. “I have always been able to recruit players and stack talent and get them to run through a wall for me and get them to play hard and I wasn’t able to do that.

“One thing I can put my finger on is that I bailed on what we want to do first and then how can I blame anyone else from doing it? You cannot do that, and I know that. Any time I have to talk to coaches that want to play this way and want to press, that’s the first thing I say. If you’re going to but a plan B in, don’t do it. You can’t do it. I fell into my own trap. Once you’re in it you can’t get out of it.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.