Tennessee to hire ECU's Austin Knight as next pitching coach

Tennessee has found its next pitching coach. According to Volquest, the Volunteers are expected to hire East Carolina‘s Austin Knight as the replacement to Josh Reynolds, who was fired after the season ended.

Reynolds was in his first season as Tennessee’s pitching coach after Josh Elander was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2026 season. The Vols went 0-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional with losses to East Carolina and VCU to end their season.

Knight brings an impressive resume to Knoxville. He was officially hired as ECU’s pitching coach in July of 2021 after spending two years prior to that on staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

This season, ECU’s pitching staff dealt with a plethora of injuries, including weekend arms Gavin Van Kempen and Colby Weber in addition to closer Sean Jenkins later in the season. Still, they compiled a 4.23 staff ERA and a 1.34 WHIP, striking out 589 batters to 232 walks.

The headliner of Knight’s resume of course is Trey Yesavage. Yesavage was a consensus First Team All-American in 2024, named American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year after finishing with a 2.03 ERA (third in the country), 0.87 WHIP (second) and 145 strikeouts (fifth). He was a first-round pick after being selected No. 20 overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB Draft.

Knight also helped Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman become one of college baseball’s best relievers in that 2024 season. Lunsford-Shenkman was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award finalist while picking up multiple All-American honors before being taken in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners in the MLB Draft.

Since the 2022 season, Knight’s first leading ECU’s pitching staff, the Pirates have seen eight pitchers selected in the MLB Draft. In addition to Yesavage and Lunsford-Shenkman, that list includes Zach Agnos, who is in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies, Carson Whisenhunt and Josh Grosz, among others.

ECU won 46 games and made it to a Super Regional under Knight’s guidance of the pitching staff in 2022.

Prior to Reynolds, Frank Anderson led the Tennessee pitching staff alongside Tony Vitello. Now, the Volunteers are hoping that Knight can help bring a jolt to the Tennessee coaching staff after a disappointing end to their season.