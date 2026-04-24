Former Kennesaw State power forward Braedan Lue has committed to transfer to Tennessee, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Lue will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward is considered an elite shot blocker and rebounder who averaged 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game across his two seasons with the Owls, staring 66 of his 68 games at Kennesaw State.

Lue becomes Tennessee’s sixth transfer addition since the portal opened earlier this month. He joins a 2026 Vols portal class that also includes small forward Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame); guards Dai Dai Ames, Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), and Tyler Lundblade (Belmont); and fellow power forward Miles Rubin (Loyola-Chicago). They join a Tennessee team coming off its third-straight trip to the Elite Eight with a 25-12 record and a No. 6 seed in the 2025-266 NCAA Tournament. It was the sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Vols under head coach Rick Barnes.

Lue comes to Tennessee as a three-star transfer and the No. 60 power forward in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Ranking. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle out of Alexander (Douglas, Ga.) High, where he was the No. 23 player in the state and No. 50 power forward in the class, according to On3’s recruiting rankings.

Lue, who averaged 17 points and eight rebounds as a senior, was named the Georgia 6A State Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 after leading Alexander High to a 6A state title as a senior. He finished his prep career as Alexander High’s all-time leading scorer.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr. commits to Tennessee

Former VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. has committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He’s regarded as one of the top shooting guards in the current transfer portal cycle.

Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds this past season for the Rams. Overall, he spent two seasons at VCU, appearing in 59 games over that stretch. However, Hill only started two games this season despite averaging 25.1 minutes per game and being the team’s leading scorer.

He exploded onto the scene as a sophomore after a modest freshman year. During his first season on campus, the Portland, OR native averaged 3.4 points per game over 6.2 minutes. He was limited to 23 games during the 2024-25 season as well.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.