Tennessee lands historic $130 million investment from Browns owners, UT alums Jimmy, Dee Haslam

Cleveland Browns owners and Tennessee alums Jimmy and Dee Haslam have invested $130 million in the University of Tennessee, the University announced on Thursday.

The investment will go towards ‘bolstering student success and faculty recruitment at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and its Haslam College of Business while strengthening the role of the university as a leader in higher education’.

Jimmy Haslam graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1976 and joined the family business, Pilot Corporation. 36 years later, Haslam purchased the Cleveland Browns for $1 billion. Haslam and his wife Dee are also co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, along with owning the MLS’ Columbus Crew.

Under Haslam’s ownership, the Browns have made the Playoffs twice (2020 and 2023). The Columbus Crew won the MLS Championship in 2020, giving Haslam his first Championship as an owner. They won their second title in 2023, meaning both the Crew and the Browns have enjoyed success on similar timelines.

“We are honored to make this investment in UT and the Haslam College of Business,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a joint statement. “The university is experiencing extraordinary momentum, and we are proud to help elevate its national reputation, attract world-class faculty and support the next generation of leaders — all while keeping the best and brightest here in Tennessee.”

Jimmy, Dee Haslam have invested nearly $195 million in University of Tennessee

With their new $130 million investment in the University, the Haslams have now invested nearly $195 million in the University. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spoke highly of the Haslam’s in a statement.

“This landmark gift from Dee and Jimmy Haslam demonstrates a deep commitment to ensuring the next generation of Tennesseans has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Lee said.

“By expanding opportunity for talented students, supporting world-class faculty and strengthening Tennessee’s workforce pipeline, this investment will help ensure that the Volunteer State remains a place where innovation, opportunity and service thrive. Maria and I are grateful for the Haslams’ leadership, generosity and continued commitment to Tennessee’s future.”

When you see large investments in University’s and programs nowadays, many automatically assume that money is going straight to the athletic department. However, that is not the case here. The investment will go towards enhancing the partnership between Tennessee‘s Division of Success and the Haslam College of Business, named after Jimmy Haslam‘s father, James, in 2014.