Tennessee forward Cade Phillips plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has learned. He started nine out of 10 appearances for the Vols this past season.

Phillips last played for Tennessee in December before announcing his plans to undergo season-ending surgery. He was a starter for the Volunteers prior to his injury and played 18 minutes in the Dec. 6 loss to Illinois in Nashville. The expectation was Tennessee would file a medical redshirt waiver.

Phillips’ role continued to increase at UT throughout his three seasons. As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per game. That came after he made 13 appearances and average 6.0 minutes as a true freshman in 2023-24.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Cade Phillips is a Rainbow City, Ala. native and played high school basketball at Jacksonville (Ala.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 147 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Following the loss to Illinois, Phillips took to social media and confirmed he was undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. That ended his junior season after just 10 games.

“After a great deal of consideration and prayer, as well as consultation with my family, coaches and the UT medical staff, we’ve made the difficult decision for me to have season-ending shoulder surgery,” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post. “I pride myself in giving my all for Tennessee not just during games, but every single day. I battled through this injury as much as possible, but it reached a point where surgery is needed.

“There is nothing I love more than competing alongside my teammates and I’m gutted I won’t be able to take the court with them the rest of the season. Instead, I’m going to do whatever I can to help our group succeed. Thank you, Vol Nation, for your never-ending support.”

Tennessee made a run to a third consecutive Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament this season. However, the Vols’ year came to an end in Chicago in a loss to Michigan at the United Center. UT finished with a 25-12 overall record, including an 11-7 mark in SEC play.