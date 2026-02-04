Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar granted temporary restraining order against NCAA eligibility rules

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA eligibility rules, per On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s the first step in a potential return for 2026.

Aguilar filed the lawsuit earlier this week to fight for a sixth year of eligibility and the ability to return to Tennessee in 2026, rather than having to go pro at this time. Now, it appears he is one step closer to doing so.

“After a breakout season as the Volunteers’ quarterback in 2025, the NCAA is blocking Aguilar from playing a fourth year of Division I football – depriving Tennessee of a gifted quarterback and robbing Aguilar of millions in compensation,” Aguilar’s complaint says. Aguilar transferred from UCLA, albeit he was there after coming from Appalachian State and never played a down, to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season.

Aguilar played his fifth season of college football this past season. However, the first two were spent at the junior college level. He played for Diablo Valley Community College in central California before transferring to Appalachian State for his first two seasons of Division I college football.

He’d end up with the Volunteers in 2025, and is now seeking a fourth season at the D-I level. If he wins the suit and is granted an extra year of eligibility, 2026 would be Aguilar’s his sixth season overall.

The news of the lawsuit comes days after Aguilar was granted a voluntary dismissal as a plaintiff in the Diego Pavia eligibility lawsuit. He had previously joined the suit as a plaintiff in November. If he had not been voluntarily dismissed, Aguilar and 25 other student-athletes were set to see their date in court on Feb. 10th through an extension of Pavia’s lawsuit.

During his lone season so far at Tennessee, Aguilar helped lead Tennessee to an 8-5 finish in 2025. He finished the season with 3,565 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added four more touchdowns on the ground. His passing yards total was good for 12th best in the country this past season.

Before he arrived in Knoxville, he played 25 games for Appalachian State. There, he logged 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over 25 appearances.

Barkley Truax contributed to this report