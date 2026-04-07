Tennessee SG Amari Evans plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee shooting guard Amari Evans plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

Evans previously played for Overtime Elite in 2024, down in Atlanta. Now, he’ll look to continue his career elsewhere.

In 35 games at Tennessee, Evans averaged 4.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game. Evans shot 41.9% from the floor and 22% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Evans was a four-star recruit out of Pittsburgh (Pa.), playing for Overtime Elite in Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the Peach State, the No. 20 shooting guard in the class and the No. 68 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Evans wasn’t the only guard from Tennessee to enter the portal. Bishop Boswell decided to explore his options, announced Monday. He spent two seasons with Tennessee and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Boswell started in all but one of his 34 appearances for the Volunteers this past season. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Boswell tied his career-high of 13 points in Tennessee’s second-round NCAA Tournament win over Virginia. He also notched nine assists in the contest.

In his debut collegiate campaign, Boswell made 28 appearances, but only averaged 3.8 minutes per game. In February, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes praised Boswell for his dedication to improvement after a quiet freshman season.

“When we recruited him, we knew what we were losing—tough, hard-nosed guys on defense. We wanted him to get minutes as a freshman, and it didn’t come as quickly as hoped, but to his credit, he kept working,” Barnes said.