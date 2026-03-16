Tennessee to get 4-star IOL Sean Tatum back on campus this week

The clock is ticking on the recruitment of Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is eyeing a July 18 commitment. That’s now around four months away, and while that may seem far out, it’ll be here before you know it. There won’t be too many opportunities for schools to get him on campus before decision day rolls around.

One of Tatum’s top contenders is Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are prioritizing the trench monster, who last visited Knoxville for a game last season.

Earlier this month, Tatum told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he was set to return for a trip this Tuesday. He confirmed that on social media over the weekend:

Back in September, Tatum named a top five. Tennessee made the cut, as did Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Miami. The Vols have been in the mix for a while and are working to pull him away from the trio of Sunshine State powers.

“I love the people at Tennessee,” Tatum recently told Simmons. “Coach (Glen) Elarbee is very personable and has a lot of history with offensive linemen. I was there for a couple of days and it was a great experience. I can’t wait to get back on March 17.”

Tatum is now the No. 146 overall prospect and No. 9 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 15 player in Florida.

A blue-chip offensive lineman currently headlines Tennessee’s 2027 class. Back in November, it landed a pledge from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo, the No. 12 OT in the nation.

Uwaifo is one of four commits for the Vols thus far. The quartet forms the No. 19 class early on in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. They’d love to add a beast like Tatum into the fold.

Scout’s Take on Sean Tatum

Last month, Tatum showed out at the Rivals Camp in Miami. He earned a glowing review from Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“Sean Tatum was the top offensive lineman in 1-on-1’s at Rivals Camp Miami. At around 6-foot-3.5 310 pounds, Tatum has a barrel-chested build along with quality movement skills. He made use of his plus length and strong punch to stun defenders at the point of attack. Tatum also flashed proficient footwork and as able to get to his spots in pass protection.”