According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Tennessee wide receiver Amari Jefferson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jefferson only spent one season with the program after starting his career on the other side of the Third Saturday in October rivalry. The WR hits the open market once again, looking for his third school in as many years.

Jefferson only wound up playing in two games as a Vol, both in the month of September. Josh Heupel got him out there against ETSU and UAB during the nonconference portion of the schedule. No statistics were recorded as Jefferson is still looking for his first-ever catch at the college level.

The story is the same when looking at his time in Tuscaloosa at Alabama. Jefferson did not get on the field in the first season of Kalen DeBoer‘s tenure. However, there was an injury mixed in the equation. Jefferson wound up taking a redshirt in 2024 to preserve a year of eligibility.

“They’re very excited,” Jefferson said about his family when discussing the move back to his home state of Tennessee. “You know, just getting the opportunity to play for my home state team is going to be incredible,” he said. “I’m super excited, and I think my family is as well. It’s not just about you. There’s a lot of sacrifices from a lot of different people, not just your parents or siblings, your grandparents, stuff like that.”

Wherever he does wind up moving forward, three more seasons are available to him. Tennessee officially listed Jefferson as a redshirt freshman in the official roster bio for the 2025 season. Still plenty of time to turn into a productive player before possibly focusing on going to the next level.

Jefferson played high school football at Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 204 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

When looking back at his high school recruitment, three teams were considered finalists. Of course, Alabama was one of them as the Crimson Tide gained his National Signing Day signature. Tennessee was another, closely followed by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Interest from the SEC has been there for quite some time for Jefferson. An interesting few weeks appear to be ahead of Jefferson once he officially enters the transfer portal.