Tennessee working to make up ground with elite IOL Caden Moss

Knoxville is a hotbed for blue-chip prospects this weekend as Tennessee hosts its “865 Live” event. It often attracts top talent to Rocky Top and that’s once again the case this year.

Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss is one of the top names in town. It’s an intriguing name that remains on the radar for head coach Josh Heupel and Co.

Last month, Moss named his top five schools and Tennessee did not make the cut. Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oregon were named finalists, yet the Vols were able to get Moss back in town for a big-time visit.

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It remains to be seen what kind of momentum this weekend could give Tennessee in Moss’ recruitment. He’s already logged an official visit to LSU and will hit Oregon (May 29), Kentucky (June 5), Ohio State (June 12) and Ole Miss (June 19) across the next month.

Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month that he plans to take all of his visits before coming to a decision at some point before the beginning of his senior season.

“I’m just going to go through everything and pick the school that’s best for me,” Moss said. “The relationships and development will be things we look hard at.”

Moss is the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi.

More on Tennessee Recruiting

Tennessee has nine commits in its 2027 class, as of May 23. The haul checks in at No. 29 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Nashville Brentwood Academy four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman headlines as the No. 58 prospect and No. 10 WR in the nation. He’s been committed since March 28 and is one of five in-state pledges in the mix.

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo is right behind, ranking as the No. 13 OT in the cycle. He and Bowman are both top-five players in the state, too.

Uwaifo and Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife have both been committed to the Vols since November. Other top commits in the class include: Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood three-star safety Jaden Butler, Knoxville West three-star linebacker JP Peace and Milton (Ga.) three-star quarterback Derrick Baker.