Tony Vitello calls for documentary about Tennessee's 2022 baseball team

Tony Vitello didn’t lead Tennessee baseball to the 2022 National Championship, but that team is one of the most memorable in the history of college baseball. Vitello even believes that the group resulted in the NCAA implementing multiple rule changes as a direct result.

Tony Vitello and his Tennessee teams always had a knack for pushing opponents with trash talk. But this team might have been on another level. That team is also known for its cheetah-print fur coat that it wore to celebrate home runs.

Vitello remembers the origins of that coat very well. He had no idea what it would become.

“A lot of the stuff that went on was organic at our place,” Vitello said in an interview with OutKick Hot Mic. “I had no idea they were going to bring that damn coat out. You know how close our field is. They walked by me, it was opening day, and I was like, ‘What are we doing?’”

Tennessee went 57-9 overall in 2022, including 25-5 in the SEC, winning regular season and SEC titles. The Vols swept their way through the Knoxville Regional before falling in three games against Notre Dame in Super Regionals.

Vitello wants a documentary of the 2022 Tennessee team

There will be a documentary surrounding the San Franciso Giants organization, in part due to Vitello’s historic leap from college baseball to the MLB. But he believes the more compelling documentary would be about that iconic Tennessee team back in 2022.

“They’re going to do a documentary about a little bit of the Giants organization, but a lot of it is stemming from this change, first situation of college to pro. I think the real documentary, or the better-selling documentary, is the 2022 Tennessee Vols baseball team,” said Vitello.

“That cast of characters literally changed college baseball. They didn’t win the national championship, but I do think they might go down as a top five memorable team of all time. The next year, they changed about five rules that I bet were directly tied to that team. So a very memorable group… Someone needs to document all the things that went on in that year, because it was memorable.”

Vitello was 341-131 in his time at Tennessee, including a 125-85 SEC record. The Vols won two SEC regular season titles, two SEC Tournament titles, made three College World Series appearances and won the 2024 National Championship under his guidance. Ten players from the 2022 team were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.