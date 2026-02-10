Tony Vitello opens up on why he left Tennessee for MLB, San Francisco Giants

Tony Vitello made history this offseason when he became the first person to go directly from a college head coach to an MLB manager without any prior professional experience. Now, he’s reflecting on the journey that led him to the big leagues.

Vitello made quite a name for himself as the Tennessee head coach. He was viewed as one of the best coaches in the sport, and his fiery personality made him well-known across the country.

That’s part of what made it so hard for him to leave the Vols. Still, Vitello made the choice to leave for San Francisco, and now he’s excited for the challenge that awaits him in the MLB.

“I don’t know that it was too good to pass up, because it required a ton of conversations and a lot of thought,” Vitello said in an interview on Outkick Hot Mic. “And not a million hours on the phone, but a lot of pacing at Regas Square in downtown Knoxville and even at the field when the guys weren’t around. So it was tough. It was not easy.

“Regardless, we are, as Pat Summit says, ‘Be where your feet are.’ I think it’s a challenge, and most athletes and competitors meet challenges head on just to see what they can and can’t do. I don’t know what that answer is, but it’s been phenomenal to have the support of people because I think it’ll lift up my efforts a little bit and certainly has boosted my mood about the move.”

Vitello spent time as an assistant coach at Missouri, TCU and Arkansas before being hired at Tennessee in 2018. There, he was 341-131 with two regular season SEC titles, two SEC conference tournament titles, and a national championship in 2024.

Vitello eager to experience the MLB, working under Buster Posey

Ultimately, Vitello was looking for a challenge with his decision to leave Tennessee. The MLB is an entirely different world than college baseball, and it’s part of what drew Vitello to making the leap.

“The number one thing out of all those conversations, it boiled down to, it sounds a little cheesy, but personal growth,” said Vitello. “It’s a big world out there. How do you get along with Jung-Hoo (Lee), who’s from Korea and has an interpreter with him at all times who’s a superstar. How do you handle all the things that come with playing the Yankees opening day?

“And then also, just branching out. Living in a big city, experiencing different things. And ultimately the challenge, too.”

An added bonus for Vitello is the opportunity to work alongside Buster Posey. Posey, a Giants legend that won three World Series titles in his playing career, is now serving as San Francisco’s President of Baseball Operations.

“Buster (Posey) is in the (Derek) Jeter, Andy Petitte, I don’t know who else is as big of a winner as those guys. So to get to kind of attach your career to somebody like that, worst case scenario you learn a ton.”

Vitello and the Giants will begin the 2026 season at home on Wednesday, March 25 against the New York Yankees. Tennessee’s season gets underway on Friday, February 13 against Nicholls.