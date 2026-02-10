New San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello said it was unfair to label Tennessee AD Danny White as the reason why he left. Vitello took on a new challenge, leaving college baseball for Major League Baseball. The Big Leagues.

If given that opportunity, there are very few coaches who would turn that down in Vitello’s position. The former Vols coach admitted numerous times how hard it was to leave Knoxville.

But the decision was his, not White’s or anyone else’s. He wanted to make that clear, speaking on Outkick’s Hot Mic.

“No, and it’s not, and I’ll say it’s not fair for us to have a barrier wall put up in our relationship too, because Danny’s really exceptional when it comes to finances, there’s been a lot of restructuring,” Vitello said. “Obviously, you just go to the baseball stadium, but you could go all over campus and see the work that’s being done with the buildings that are being put on campus. And then the rest was left up to us, like we’re going to take care of our student athletes and take care of our fans, especially the ones with maybe some extra jingle in their pocket and the rest is up to you.

“And if you don’t have a good product on the field that can compete in the SEC, it’s kind of on you. And I’m hoping it’s a similar environment here. And I felt that for sure. The number one thing out of all those conversations it boiled down to was, it sounds a little cheesy, but personal growth. It’s a big world out there.”

Vitello left Tennessee with an overall record of 341-131, including a 125-85 mark in conference play. He also won two regular season SEC titles, one SEC Tournament title and led them to three appearances in the College World Series.

The highlight of those trips to Omaha came in 2024, when the Vols won their first CWS title in program history. Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament that season and cruised through the Regional and Super Regional rounds before running into Texas A&M in the final series. They won two of those contests, including the decisive Game 3 by a score of 6-5.

“It was hard. It was a tough break,” Vitello said. “I know Bruce Pearl is just, he’s very personable. He’s loved in the community. But you get to a point where Coach Barnes is your coach, and literally, one of the best individuals on the planet. That’s not even opinion, that’s fact. It’s many people’s opinions, so it is a fact.

“And so the facility there is going to be better than it’s ever been. There’s a ton of talent on the field, and the program was left in good hands with the staff that was doing a lot of work behind the scenes that, you know, maybe Frank and I got credit for, you know?”

Tennessee was the first head coaching job for Vitello, who spent several seasons as an assistant for multiple programs before getting the opportunity. His previous stops were at his alma mater of Missouri (2003-10), TCU (2011-13) and Arkansas (2014-17).