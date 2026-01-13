Former Tulane EDGE Jordan Norman has committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Norman was also recruited by South Carolina and Florida during his time in the portal.

Norman was a redshirt sophomore for Jon Sumrall’s Tulane Green Wave in 2025. He finished the season with a career-best 28 tackles and six sacks during the season.

He began his career at South Alabama, where Norman spent the first two seasons of his college career. Norman redshirted as a true freshman while posting four tackles and 1.5 sacks. He following that up with a productive redshirt freshman year in 2024, logging 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his final season at USA.

