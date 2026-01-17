Tulane transfer running back Javin Gordon is committing to Tennessee via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Despite only being a freshman this season, Gordon played a massive role for the Green Wave. He finished the season with 516 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 128 carries. He also notched 13 catches for 93 yards and a score.

Gordon had his best performance of the season in Tulane’s 31-14 win over Tulsa on Sept. 27. In the win, Gordon tallied 78 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, becoming one of only three freshmen in Tulane history to record three TDs in a single game.

Javin Gordon played high school football at Stephens County (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 101 running back and No. 137 player in Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Moreover, Gordon was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 604 overall recruit, and the No. 64 overall running back available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Michigan transfer safety T.J. Metcalf has officially signed to commit to Tennessee, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was On3’s No. 123 ranked player (No. 10 ranked safety) in the Transfer Portal.

Metcalf was a key contributor on Michigan‘s defense this past season. The Birmingham, AL native recorded 58 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception for the Wolverines.

Prior to transferring to Michigan prior to the 2025 campaign, Metcalf totaled 71 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions across two seasons at Arkansas (2023-24).

Moreover, prior to enrolling at Michigan, Metcalf was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 566 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 safety in his class and the No. 26 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Pinson Valley.