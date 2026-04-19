Former VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. has committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He’s regarded as one of the top shooting guards in the current transfer portal cycle.

Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds this past season for the Rams. Overall, he spent two seasons at VCU, appearing in 59 games over that stretch. However, Hill only started two games this season despite averaging 25.1 minutes per game and being the team’s leading scorer.

He exploded onto the scene as a sophomore after a modest freshman year. During his first season on campus, the Portland, OR native averaged 3.4 points per game over 6.2 minutes. He was limited to 23 games during the 2024-25 season as well.

Before college, Hill was unranked according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. After a stellar sophomore season at VCU, however, he’s became a highly-touted guard in the current portal class.

Hill will join a Tennessee team coming off its third-straight trip to the Elite Eight with a 25-12 record and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Vols under head coach Rick Barnes.

The NCAA transfer portal window for men’s basketball officially opened on April 7, remaining open for 15 days. Thousands of college basketball players have entered their names into the portal since it opened, looking to find their next program.

Hill, however, made his intention to hit the portal early on April 3. Now, he’s off to Knoxville for what hopes to be a productive junior season in Knoxville.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.