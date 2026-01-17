West Virginia offensive line transfer Donovan Haslam has committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos have learned. Haslam visited Tennessee on Jan. 15, and has one year of eligibility to play for the Volunteers.

He spent one year at WVU, logging 444 snaps in 2025. He played at left guard for the most part, but also saw action at right guard, as well as left tackle. Haslam appeared in 10 games, logging five starts.

This continues a trend of Haslam playing all along the offensive line during his college career. He spent one season at West Virginia having spent the first three seasons of his college career at Austin Peay. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Haslam appeared in 24 games for Austin Peay during his tenure there, including nine starts.

He’ll join a Tennessee squad that finished with an 8-5 record in 2025, but are looking to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. During the 2024 season, the Vols finished the year 10-3 overall before losing in the first round of the CFP to the eventual national champions, Ohio State.

In 2025, Tennessee’s offensive line blocked for an attack that averaged 173.5 rushing yards per game. The Volunteers logged 2,255 rushing yards as a group to go along with 35 rushing touchdowns. That was good for 35 total touchdowns.

Haslam was the No. 81 overall offensive lineman in the transfer portal this cycle. He’s made great strides to improve his game over the past year, as his portal ranking last season was No. 149 overall at his position.

He’ll hope to provide the Tennessee offensive line a boost in 2026. The Volunteers will kick off its 2026 season on Sept. 5 at home vs. Furman.

