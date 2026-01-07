Alabama right tackle Wilkin Formby has committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He started 16 games for the Crimson Tide during his tenure.

Formby started 14 games for Alabama during the 2025 season, seeing action at both right tackle and right guard. In total, he played in 27 games during his three seasons at Alabama, making him highly experienced, having been on the field for 1,070 snaps.

Formby would only play in three games during the 2023 season, as a true freshman. That allowed him to use his redshirt that season. So, he does have two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

Now, he’ll be a major piece to Texas A&M’s offense line during the 2026 college football season. Interestingly, Formby will return to Tuscaloosa next season as the Aggies are set to travel to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on Oct. 24.

After playing his high school football at Northridge in Tuscaloosa, Formby was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 94th-ranked player nationally and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Alabama over numerous SEC offers, including Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Auburn. At the time, Charles Power wrote about what he saw from Formby.

“Tackle prospect with an elite frame who can bend, move and strike at a high level,” Power wrote. “Has a prototype build for an offensive tackle. Verified at 6-foot-7, 302 pounds with close to a 7-foot wing-span at Under Armour’s Atlanta camp prior to his senior season. Plays with strong balance and body control for his size.

“Shows excellent spatial awareness in pass pro and initiates contact consistently with his length. Has surprisingly good bend and hips for his size, allowing him to gain leverage with ease and bolstering his ability to anchor once engaged.”

Formby is the 12th player to commit to Mike Elko out of the NCAA transfer portal so far. The portal opened on Jan. 2 and will close after 15 days on Jan. 16. The Aggies currently boast the No. 3 overall portal class as of this report, according to On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

