Anonymous SEC coach questions if Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed can win the big games

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous SEC coach on Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M program program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous SEC coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Marcel Reed and the Aggies from Athlon Sports.

The big question with Reed — in fact the biggest question for Texas A&M according to FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt — is whether he can get it done in big games. Athlon has similar concerns.

“I always thought [QB Marcel Reed] was a great athlete,” the anonymous SEC coach said. “Respect him, but I always judge those guys on, ‘Do they win those big games? Are they the main difference?’ He’s got a year under his belt, but there’s gonna be more pressure on him facing the top half of the league and not have it just come down to the Texas game at the end.”

Reed threw for 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions as the team got out to an 11-0 start in 2025. Then he threw four picks with no touchdowns in the final two losses of the season. He’s a boom or bust player, but which will win out in 2026?

Perhaps an equally important question: Can Texas A&M lessen the burden on him? Having better production around the quarterback can always help.

To that end, the coach that spoke to Athlon anonymously really likes what coach Mike Elko is doing with the program. That’s big for Marcel Reed and the rest of the Aggies.

“Mike Elko is a real-deal ball coach,” the coach said. “The way they carry themselves, the way they compete, how physical they are on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They play complete team football. You watch them and you see the way they handle adversity at times throughout the season — that doesn’t just happen unless you’ve got a culture.”

Will it all click for Texas A&M in 2026? Will 2025 simply be the start of something greater, or will it be looked back at as a missed opportunity of sorts? We’ll see.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous SEC coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find content like their bold predictions for the SEC and much, much more inside. You can find more about buying a copy here.