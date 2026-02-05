Bucky McMillan challenges Texas A&M fans ahead of monster showdown with Florida

Texas A&M suffered just its second SEC loss of the season on Wednesday night against Alabama. That moved the program into a tie with Florida atop the SEC standings.

That very same Florida team is set to head to Texas A&M on Saturday for a huge showdown. It could determine the shape of the SEC race down the back stretch, and coach Bucky McMillan knows just how important it will be.

The fans could be the difference in the contest. To that end, McMillan pleaded with them on his postgame radio show.

“Got to have you Saturday,” he said, per Carter Karels of GigEm247. “Florida, let me explain this. Florida, they were down at their home court, and they beat ‘Bama bad as I’ve ever seen ‘Bama get beat.

“They were the national champs last year. They bring back several players off that team, the three, four and five, great guard play. They are a great team. They may be better than they were last year. They hadn’t figured it out, but they figured it out now.”

Florida was plagued by inconsistent play in the backcourt early in the season, with Xaivian Lee taking some time to adjust to a more physical style of play and Boogie Fland having some shooting woes.

And while Fland’s shooting woes have continued (he’s shooting just 19.0% from 3-point range), he has filled up the stat sheet in other ways. Lee has progressively gotten better. Meanwhile, that frontcourt McMillan referenced has been lights out.

Center Rueben Chinyelu is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Alex Condon is chipping in 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. And Thomas Haugh does it all from the small forward spot, averaging a team-high 17.6 points, while also pulling down 6.4 boards per game for Florida.

“It would take a total effort by everyone in that building to be in that game,” McMillan said. “They demolished some teams at home and on the road recently. We just got to have everybody coming out guns blazing, fighting with this team, and whatever happens, happens. But good things happen when we usually have that mentality.”

Saturday’s game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.