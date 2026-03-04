Texas A&M has reached the 20-win mark after an impressive victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night. Will that be enough to get the Aggies into the NCAA Tournament?

First-year coach Bucky McMillan certainly hopes so, though he doesn’t plan to do much public begging. He believes Texas A&M’s track record speaks for itself.

“Look, I mean I’ll just say it like this. I don’t like to make anyone upset or the NCAA Tournament committee upset,” McMillan said. “I’m not trying to lobby. I’m not going to lobby for our team. At the end of the day you should want our team in the tournament because we’re good enough. We’ve won 20-plus games and we have a winning record in the league. But we need to go get this next one regardless, I want to make a run in the SEC Tournament.”

Texas A&M’s win on Tuesday night snapped a two-game losing skid. Prior to that, the Aggies had lost six of their previous eight games. They were absolutely teetering.

McMillan doesn’t think that wobble will prove fatal. In fact, he thinks the committee should be dying to include the Aggies.

“But I’m not going to lobby, I’m not going to cry about getting in or anything like that,” he said. “That’s not what it’s about here. You should want Texas A&M there in the tournament. We’ve done stuff on the road. Even the games we’ve lost against the top teams in the league have been right there a lot of times.”

Texas A&M certainly plans an exciting brand of basketball. McMillan likes to press teams and often they have no idea what to do with it.

It can make the Aggies a tough out on any given day. Is that enough for a tournament bid?

“We’re an exciting team. We’re a tough matchup for other teams,” McMillan said. “We’re in the No. 1 league in the country. A bunch of guys that came together there last second, lost a couple games early and kind of really rolled in spite of adversity. So we’ve took everything that’s come our way.

“If you kind of look at the totality of the season, we want to be in that deal for sure. But we want people that want us in there. I mean that’s how I feel about it.”