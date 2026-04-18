Chris Hacopian injury update: Texas A&M infielder leaves game vs. LSU after getting hit by pitch in mouth

Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian left Friday’s game against LSU after getting hit by a pitch in the mouth. He walked off under his own power and received treatment from the training staff on the bench.

Hacopian was up to bat with runners on first and second when Mavrick Rizy’s pitch got away. The fastball was clocked at 93 miles per hour, according to the ESPN broadcast. He went to the ground briefly before walking off with the trainers, who continued to attend to him on the bench after his departure. Travis Chestnut came in to replace him at second base.

At the time, Texas A&M had a 7-2 lead over LSU. However, on the first pitch to the following hitter, Rizy threw a wild pitch that allowed an Aggies runner to score and make it an 8-2 ballgame heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Chris Hacopian was having a strong game for Texas A&M before his departure. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth inning as the Aggies took control against LSU in the first game of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M got on the board first in the top of the third inning when Caiden Sorrell got an RBI groundout, but Steven Milam tied it up with a home run in the fourth. The Aggies then responded with three runs in the fifth – one on the Hacopian single and two RBI from Jake Duer one batter later. That made it a 3-1 lead before Cade Arrambide cut it to 3-2 with a run-scoring single.

Then, Texas A&M answered again. Jorian Wilson and Gavin Grahovac both launched home runs in the sixth to go up 7-2, and Grahovac scored on the Rizy wild pitch to extend Texas A&M’s lead to 8-2. LSU got two runs in the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error by Omar Serna Jr. and on a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4 going into the ninth. That’s when Wilson launched his second home run of the game – a moon shot to put Texas A&M ahead by six runs once again, 10-4.

Texas A&M entered Friday’s game in the midst of a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over Texas. The final game of the three-game set in College Station was canceled due to rain, but since the Aggies own two of three, they brought home the Lone Star Showdown trophy.

Texas A&M went into the matchup against LSU with a 28-7 overall record, including a 9-5 mark in SEC play. The Aggies also came in at No. 10 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.