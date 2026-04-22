College Football Playoff expansion: Mike Elko warns against revenue-driven decisions

College Football Playoff expansion is once again back in the headlines, despite the fact that the format will remain at 12 teams for the 2026 season. On3’s Chris Low reported Tuesday that people in power positions are “warming up” to the idea of a 24-team playoff.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is skeptical, to say the least. On the one hand, self interest would lead him to think such expansion may be a good thing. But for the sport itself? He’s not so sure.

“Again, I live in two different spheres of this, so I said this before,” Elko said on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday. “As a a coach who has a program expectations to make the playoffs, I’d like it to be 50, because it gives us the best chance to get in.”

The other sphere? That’s what’s best for college football. Playoff or otherwise.

“I do think, again, for the good of the sport, I think we just, we have to be careful that we’re not making decisions for the wrong reasons, we’re not knee-jerk reacting, we’re not doing things just because we think it’s the best path to better resources,” Elko said. “But we’re actually doing things that we think are right for college football.”

The revenue that could be generated from a larger College Football Playoff seems to be a primary driver in the discussions right now. But there are other factors that must be weighed.

The death of conference championship games is one potential downside. That seems like a matter of time, to some.

Then there’s the reality of the scheduling. An increased College Football Playoff field means more games. It could mean either a longer overall season or a shortened regular season to accommodate an extra postseason game or two. The latter would obviously be problematic for many programs who are not annually in the mix to make the field.

In any case, Elko was adamant the sport needs to proceed carefully. Making decisions based on revenue alone could be dicey.

“I’m not sure how much that’s actually driving any of the decisions right now,” Elko said. “And I think that’s a really scary place to sit in.”