Colorado transfer DL Brandon Davis-Swain has committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Davis-Swain is a one-time commit to Notre Dame, but flipped to Colorado as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He spent two seasons under Deion Sanders in Boulder, logging 16 tackles (seven solo), a PBU, a sack and a forced fumble. Nearly all of that production came during 2025.

Before arriving on campus, Davis-Swain was rated as a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was ranked as the No. 306 overall player and the 31st player at his position.

He joins a Texas A&M team whose season ended at home in the College Football Playoff. Losing to. Miami 10-3, Texas A&M’s season finishes with an 11-2 overall record which included wins in their first 11 matchups. It was the best start to a season for Texas A&M since 1992, when they finished the regular season with a 12-0 record.

