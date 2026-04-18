Daymion Sanford injury update: Texas A&M LB being carted off field at Aggies spring game

Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford was carted off the field late in the first half of the Aggies’ spring game on Saturday afternoon, according to Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels. The injury appeared to be to his lower body and occurred with 1:46 left in the second quarter, but it prompted an early halftime.

No team ever wants to see an injury happen during their spring game, and the Aggies will hope the initial diagnosis isn’t as serious as it appeared on the field. The game continued in the second half after the brief intermission.

“Watched the replay,” Karels wrote in a follow-up. “It looked really bad, and they put a cast around his left foot before carting him off. Prayers up for Daymion Sanford.”

Here is a look at Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford getting carted off the field. Air splint was on his lower left leg. Was able to get helped onto the cart, but rode it off.



Sanford had a Maroon Team-high 4 tackles and one QB hurry.



Ended up calling halftime early after the… pic.twitter.com/5TP6GkQWHA — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) April 18, 2026

Sanford is entering his senior season for the Aggies. He’s had an increased role in Texas A&M’s defense since joining the program ahead of the 2023 season. This past season, Sanford logged a career-high 57 tackles including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and an interception.

In all, he’s logged 94 tackles during his Texas A&M career. Poised for an even strong senior season, Sanford will hope to make his return to the field sooner rather than later this offseason. For now, everyone will have to wait for his diagnosis before a recovery timeline is provided.

For the Aggies, they’re set for year three of head coach Mike Elko’s tenure in 2026. Texas A&M is coming off a year where it won each of its first 11 games and making the College Football Playoff. Elko’s group will look to return there once again this season.

The first stop in that effort is Saturday’s spring game. They Aggies will hope to get through the second half without having to deal with any more injuries.

Texas A&M will open the season at home on Sept. 5 against Missouri State. Sanford will hope to be available when that date rolls around.

