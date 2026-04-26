Former Loyola Marymount forward Jalen Shelley committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He’ll be a solid add to the Aggies.

Shelley began his career at USC before transferring to Loyola Marymount. He’ll now be on the third school of his career.

In 25 games last year, Shelley averaged 13.7 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, shot 45.7% from the floor and 28.7% from three-point range. After playing sparingly with Trojans, Shelley rounded into form this past season.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Shelley was a four-star recruit out of Frisco (Texas) Link Academy (M.O.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 3 overall prospect in Missouri, the No. 20 forward in the class and the No. 63 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Jalen Shelley latest transfer add for Texas A&M

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Former Tennessee power forward Cade Phillips also committed to Texas A&M out of the transfer portal. He is coming off season-ending surgery.

Phillips’ role continued to increase at UT throughout his three seasons. As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per game. That came after he made 13 appearances and average 6.0 minutes as a true freshman in 2023-24.

Phillips is a Rainbow City, Ala. native and played high school basketball at Jacksonville (Ala.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 147 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.