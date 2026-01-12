Former North Carolina defensive lineman C.J. Mims committed to Texas A&M, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Tar Heels.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Mims was a three-star recruit out of Vanceboro (N.C.) West Craven, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 41 overall prospect in the state, the No. 171 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 1,683 overall prospect in the class.

