Former Tennessee power forward Cade Phillips committed to Texas A&M out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He is coming off season-ending surgery.

Phillips’ role continued to increase at UT throughout his three seasons. As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per game. That came after he made 13 appearances and average 6.0 minutes as a true freshman in 2023-24.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Cade Phillips is a Rainbow City, Ala. native and played high school basketball at Jacksonville (Ala.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 147 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Following the loss to Illinois, Phillips took to social media and confirmed he was undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. That ended his junior season after just 10 games.

“After a great deal of consideration and prayer, as well as consultation with my family, coaches and the UT medical staff, we’ve made the difficult decision for me to have season-ending shoulder surgery,” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post. “I pride myself in giving my all for Tennessee not just during games, but every single day. I battled through this injury as much as possible, but it reached a point where surgery is needed.

“There is nothing I love more than competing alongside my teammates and I’m gutted I won’t be able to take the court with them the rest of the season. Instead, I’m going to do whatever I can to help our group succeed. Thank you, Vol Nation, for your never-ending support.”

Texas A&M finished 22-12 this past season under Bucky McMillan, who was in his first year as head coach. The team made it to the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Round of 32.