Former Tulsa LB Ray Coney commits to Texas A&M

Former Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the program.

Prior to going to Tulsa, Coney played for East Tennessee State. He spent two seasons there and appeared in 21 games and made 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and forced two fumbles.

At Tulsa, Coney had a career year in 2025. He finished the fall with 129 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Coney was a three-star recruit out of Fairfield (Ohio) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 72 overall prospect in the state, the No. 212 linebacker in the class and the No. 2,092 overall prospect in the class.

Coney will join a rising Texas A&M program that had one of its best seasons in recent memory. Head coach Mike Elko led the team to an 11-2 record and to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M lost 10-3 in the first round to Miami at home, losing its second straight game after an 11-0 start. Still, the future is bright under Elko and Coney should add to a top tier team in 2026.

“Yeah, what I just told them. I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away,” Elko said after the playoff loss. “From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don’t think that can be lost on people. I think it’s made massive strides.

“Then I said to the guys coming back there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don’t think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”