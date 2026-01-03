Former UTSA TE Houston Thomas commits to Texas A&M out of NCAA transfer portal

Former UTSA tight end Houston Thomas committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll be a fifth-year senior with the Aggies.

Thomas finished the 2025 campaign with 34 catches for 347 yards, two touchdowns and 10.2 yards per catch. In 42 career games, Thomas has 78 catches for 918 yards, five touchdowns and 11.8 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Thomas was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played high school football at College Station (Texas) High. Going to A&M will be a homecoming.

Thomas will join a rising Texas A&M program that had one of its best seasons in recent memory. Head coach Mike Elko led the team to an 11-2 record and to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M lost 10-3 in the first round to Miami at home, losing its second straight game after an 11-0 start. Still, the future is bright under Elko and Thomas should add to a top tier team in 2026.

“Yeah, what I just told them. I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away,” Elko said after the playoff loss. “From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don’t think that can be lost on people. I think it’s made massive strides.

“Then I said to the guys coming back there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don’t think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”