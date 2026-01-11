Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Angelo McCullom has committed to transfer to the Texas A&M Aggies, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Angelo McCullom played his high school football at Pickerington North in Ohio. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He was the 1,274th-ranked player overall and the 113th-ranked defensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. Ultimately, he chose to go to Illinois over Miami (OH), Penn State, and Kentucky, among other offers.

Illinois had hoped that McCullom would return to anchor the defensive line from the nose tackle spot. That didn’t end up happening, though, and he entered the Transfer Portal back on January 8th. Along the interior of the defensive line, the Illini are now facing a nearly total rebuild.

This all came following his breakout season as a starter. McCullom played in all 12 games and earned the first two starts of his career, against Ohio State and Washington, respectively. That came after he played in seven games as a true freshman in 2024. The majority of that work came from the inside, at his nose tackle spot.

Angelo McCullom finishes his Illinois career having played in 19 games. During that time, he made 21 total tackles. That includes 2.5 sacks. He has also defended two passes. Then, in the 2025 season, McCullom managed 1.5 of his career sacks, which was tied for fourth on the team by any individual.

McCullom now joins a Texas A&M team coming off one of its best seasons in recent program history. Head coach Mike Elko, who has now wrapped up his second season coaching the Aggies, would lead them to an 11-1 regular season. That was good enough to get Texas A&M an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff, though tiebreakers kept them from making the SEC Championship Game. There, the Aggies fell in their opening round game against Miami.

Texas A&M and Elko have been active in the Transfer Portal this cycle, looking to take the next step in 2026. The Aggies have added 15 new players from the portal now, with room for that number to continue to grow. Also along the defensive line, Texas A&M has already brought in Anto Saka, Ryan Henderson, and Brandon Davis-Swain. Of course, there’s still time to keep adding.

