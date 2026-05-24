Johnny Manziel wins MMA debut via TKO over influencer Bob Menery

Heisman winner Johnny Manziel won his MMA debut Saturday night over influencer Bob Menery in the first round via TKO. The former Texas A&M quarterback controlled the entire fight, got the finish and said he won’t fight again afterwards.

The fight was promoted by Kick streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions, which is known for pitting celebrities against content creators in boxing and MMA matches. Manziel made it quick at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

You can see the finish below. Manziel ended up with total control on the ground, got into full mount and rained down punches to finish Menery.

JOHNNY MANZIEL JUST FINISHED BOB MENERY IN ROUND 1 😭 #BrandRisk14 pic.twitter.com/cq9DtK8C9T — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2026

“This was good enough for one time,” Manziel said after the fight. The 33-year-old athlete got into his first athletic competition since his football playing days ended in 2022.

The former Texas A&M standout has had a tumultuous post-collegiate career on and off the field. After flaming out of the NFL following his selection by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel tried his hand at other leagues, such as the CFL and an arena football-style Fan Controlled Football league.

Recently, he’s been a mentor to Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), who ended up going undrafted in 2026. Pavia eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And, you know, he’s given me some good advice, for sure. And he always reaches out, too, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good, and he just, like, he’s just a friend to me, you know? And so he’s giving me some mentorship. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.”

It’s been over a decade, but Manziel was the star of stars when he played QB for the Aggies. Winning the Heisman as a redshirt freshman, “Johnny Football” was the hottest thing since sliced bread.

During that 2012 season, Manziel threw for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 68% completion percentage, 1,410 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. He added career highs in 2013, throwing for 4,114 yards, 37 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, a 69.9% completion percentage, 759 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.