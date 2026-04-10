Former Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty has committed to Texas A&M via the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Instagram on Friday. At the time of his commitment to Texas A&M, Haggerty was the No. 6 overall player in the transfer portal, according to On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Texas A&M will be Haggerty’s fifth school in as many years after previous one-year stops at K-State (2025-26), Memphis (2024-25), Tulsa (2023-24) and TCU (2022-23), where he redshirted as a true freshman. The 6-foot-4 guard was named the Big 12 Transfer of the Year after averaging a team-leading 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 35.2 minutes per game as a junior in his lone season with the Wildcats.

Haggerty’s NIL deal with Kansas State was believed to be in the neighborhood of $2.5 million according to a report last May by The Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman. The talented scoring guard was reportedly seeking a NIL deal in the $4 million range last year when he considered one of the top transfers in 2025’s portal class after originally entertaining the 2025 NBA Draft before withdrawing.

Haggerty was a consensus All-American and the AAC Player of the Year following his one season in Memphis, where he averaged 21.7 points per game, the third-best average nationally in 2024-25. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists with the Tigers while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range as a sophomore.

Additionally, Haggerty earned AAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a redshirt freshman at rival Tulsa. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

PJ Haggerty played high school basketball at Crosby (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 151 overall player and No. 23 combo guard in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.