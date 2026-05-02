Kyle Field is hosting a little bit more than just Texas A&M football games these days. Some cool events are coming to College Station. One might bring Lionel Messi to town, as Argentina will play a pre-World Cup friendly inside the home of the Aggies. However, Saturday might bring the most interest of anything — outside of an actual football game.

The Savannah Bananas will play at Kyle Field, facing the Texas Tailgaters. Kyle Field looks a little bit different as a result. A baseball diamond is on the field.

Home plate is seemingly a corner of the endzone. Plenty of balls should be launched down the left-field line, as there is not much room. Still, folks in College Station have to be excited about what could take place during the event. You can check out the full thing here.

The Savannah Bananas will play their biggest game ever tomorrow night — over 100,000 at Kyle Field in College Station. That’s wild. pic.twitter.com/OfgitfC1UL — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 2, 2026

Friday saw the ball get rolling at 2 p.m. For three hours, merch was sold to get fans in the mood for Banana Ball.

Saturday is the main event, though, as players begin to arrive at the same 2 p.m. time. A pre-game party will take place one hour later before Kyle Field gates open at 4:30 p.m. People have two hours to get to their seats as the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

“Get ready to learn why you’ll love going absolutely B-A-N-A-N-A-S here!” Visit College Station said on their website. “If you’re headed to Aggieland for the Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters at Kyle Field this May, get ready for a show! Banana Ball is fast, loud, unpredictable and built for fans… and there’s no better backdrop than one of college sports’ most iconic stadiums.”

For those wanting to watch from home, a few options are available. YouTube will have the streaming, while ESPN2 broadcasts it. The ESPN app and Disney+ can also be used.

We will not see Mike Elko lead his team back on the field until Sept. 5. Missouri State comes to Kyle Field for the season opener. It will be Texas A&M’s first time out there since the College Football Playoff loss to Miami. While the CFP ended poorly for the Aggies, they would love to get back into the 12-team field in 2026.

Until then, some cool events are going to occupy their stadium. The Savannah Bananas are first up, turning Kyle Field into one of the larger baseball stadiums we have ever seen.