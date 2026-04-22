LSU guard Jalen Reece has committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, opting to stay in the SEC, On3 has learned. Reece spent just one season with the Tigers before making the move.

During his lone season with the Tigers, Reece started 10 games. He appeared in 32 contests.

However, LSU fired coach Matt McMahon after the season, prompting Jalen Reece to look for a new opportunity elsewhere. He has found that opportunity in College Station, playing for coach Bucky McMillan.

During the 2025-2026 campaign, Reece averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He saw 23.8 minutes per contest.

The LSU guard scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, playing some of his best basketball late in the year. He had a double-double against Ole Miss in a double-overtime win, logging 11 points and 10 rebounds.

That came after Jalen Reece scored in double figures only once in his first 16 games. The best certainly seems to be ahead for the talented 6-foot guard.

That said, there are some obvious areas of improvement that Reece can focus on. He wasn’t a great shooter from the perimeter or the charity stripe.

Jalen Reece finished at a 29.9% clip from 3-point range, taking 77 attempt during the season. He also finished 72.3% from the free-throw line, managing 47 trips there during the season.

Texas A&M lands Jalen Reece, Cade Phillips

Former Tennessee power forward Cade Phillips committed to Texas A&M out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He is coming off season-ending surgery.

Phillips’ role continued to increase at UT throughout his three seasons. As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per game. That came after he made 13 appearances and average 6.0 minutes as a true freshman in 2023-24.

Cade Phillips is a Rainbow City, Ala. native and played high school basketball at Jacksonville (Ala.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 147 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.