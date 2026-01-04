LSU offensive lineman Coen Echols has committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. Echols spent the past two seasons with the Tigers.

Now he’ll head to one of LSU’s rivals, seeking a new playing opportunity with one of the 12 College Football Playoff teams from the 2025 season. There will be ample opportunity to earn real playing time moving forward.

Coen Echols appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2024. He saw 45 snaps at right guard and 19 snaps at center.

In 2025, Echols began as a backup for the Tigers but quickly worked his way into the starting rotation after a few weeks. He started his first game against South Carolina on Oct. 11, then would start the following seven games, totaling eight starts on the season.

That kind of experience makes him a natural plug-and-play fit at Texas A&M. Coen Echols should immediately vie for a starting role in College Station.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Coen Echols was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 227 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 14 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 40 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Katy (TX) Katy.

Coen Echols joins Houston Thomas at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been steadily building its transfer portal class in recent days, and Coen Echols is just the latest. Former UTSA tight end Houston Thomas committed to Texas A&M out of the NCAA transfer portal too, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll be a fifth-year senior with the Aggies.

Thomas finished the 2025 campaign with 34 catches for 347 yards, two touchdowns and 10.2 yards per catch. In 42 career games, Thomas has 78 catches for 918 yards, five touchdowns and 11.8 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Thomas was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played high school football at College Station (Texas) High. Going to A&M will be a homecoming.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.