Texas A&M forward Mackenzie Mgbako will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season due to a foot injury, per report. Mbgbako was averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game prior to his injury.

The Aggies were 6-1 with him in the lineup this season, with the only loss coming in overtime to SMU on Dec. 7. He averaged 18.7 points per game while making starts in all seven appearances.

Mbgbako last played on Dec. 21 against the East Texas A&M Lions — a 118-77 victory. It was the third-highest point total in program history, and isn’t even the highest-scoring effort for the Aggies in 2025. Texas A&M scored 120 against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25. It’s the most points ever scored in Reed Arena.

What those two matchup have in common is that Mgbako was available for both matchups. He scored 12 points in 24 minutes against the Lions. Meanwhile, he logged 19 points in just 17 appearances against the Delta Devils.

This is significant news, as 6-foot-8 forward was a highly-recruited prospect out of the NCAA transfer portal this past offseason. He committed to the Aggies and first-year head coach Bucky McMillan after going through the 2025 NBA Draft’s pre-draft process.

During the 2024-25 season, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while starting 64 of the 65 games he appeared in during his tenure. Mgbako started all 33 games for Indiana as a true freshman.

He arrived in Bloomington as one of the country’s most sought-after recruits in the Class of 2023. Before committing to IU, Mgbako was ranked as a five-star prospect by multiple recruiting services and finished as the No. 12 recruit nationally in the class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The Aggies will have to move forward without an important piece to their efforts this season. Texas A&M is currently 9-3 overall and will begin SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 3 at home vs. the LSU Tigers. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 4 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

Texas A&M’s January schedule will feature matchups against two ranked opponents — at No. 19 Tennessee on Jan. 13 and at No. 23 Georgia on Jan. 31. First off, they’ll have to take on Prairie View at home in their final non-conference game of the season.