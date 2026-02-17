When Marcel Reed announced his return to Texas A&M after a breakout season under center in 2025. Instead of turning pro, Reed will look to lead the Aggies to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row in 2026.

Joining On3’s JD PicKell on a recent edition of the Hard Count, Reed’s head coach, Mike Elko, explained what his QB1 can do to take his game to another level this season. Elko wants to see better consistency from his star signal caller this fall.

“I think we saw him hit some really high highs last year,” Elko told PicKell. “I think when he was playing his best football, he was one of the premier, if not the premier quarterback in the country.

“I think he took some massive jumps from where he was two years ago to where he was able to be at next last year. And now I think it’s him having the confidence and belief that that’s what he’s capable of, and just going out there, week in and week out, and playing at that level every single snap of every single game.”

Reed’s first full season as the Aggies’ starter saw him throw for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 62.1% (234-377) of his passes. Reed also added 493 yards and six additional touchdowns on the ground.

Elko would like to see those turnover numbers cut, however. As a team, Texas A&M’s 14 total interceptions tied Florida and Kentucky for the most turnovers through the air in the SEC.

“I think that’s his focus, and that’s his offseason attention,” Elko continued. “And I think you’ll see another massive jump from him when he hits the field next year for the Aggies.”

Perhaps the biggest change coming to the Aggies’ offense will be who’s calling the plays. Former offensive coordinator Collin Klein left to become the next coach at Kansas State, his alma mater. Elko promoted Holmon Wiggins to the role, who served as Klein’s co-offensive coordinator last season.

Additionally, Elko and company turned in the No. 4 overall NCAA transfer portal class this offseason and No. 7 incoming recruiting class. All signs point toward Texas A&M marching its way back to the playoffs again this fall, and Reed will be the conductor to that effort.