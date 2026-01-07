Northwestern Wildcats edge rusher Anto Saka has committed to transfer to the Texas A&M Aggies, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

This comes after Saka recently took a visit to Texas A&M. It was reported that Saka was on campus on Monday night, visiting the Aggies.

Anto Saka played his high school football at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He was the 236th-ranked player nationally and the 26th-ranked edge rusher in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Northwestern over offers from schools like Penn State and Michigan.

In 2022, Saka’s first college season, he did not make an appearance at all. Instead, he would utilize a redshirt. In each subsequent season, he’s appeared in 11 games for Northwestern.

Over the course of his 33 games at Northwestern, Saka made 41 total tackles. 14 of those were tackles for a loss, including 12.0 sacks. He also has three career forced fumbles.

At one point, Anto Saka looked like a potential NFL Draft entrant. Back in August, mock drafts commonly had him being selected in the first round. Now, he’s going to be suiting up for Texas A&M instead.

This story will be updated.