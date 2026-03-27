Report: Texas A&M, Bucky McMillan near contract extension agreement after first season

Texas A&M and head men’s basketball coach Bucky McMillan have agreed in principle and are close to finalizing an extension, per TexAgs.com‘s Billy Liucci. The contract extension would reportedly include a salary adjustment to reflect the current market.

McMillan’s initially signed a five-year, $16 million deal with Texas A&M. As of this report, it’s unclear what McMillan’s new annual salary will be.

In his debut campaign as head coach, McMillan led Texas A&M to a 22-12 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Aggies advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately fell to 2-seed Houston.

Texas A&M’s 2025-26 season was especially impressive considering the team added 12 transfers last offseason. Not having to start from a blank slate this offseason, McMillan will be able to give more of his attention to player development.

Of course, Texas A&M will still be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. After the Aggies’ season-ending loss to Houston, guard Pop Isaacs reflected on Texas A&M’s year.

“We all came together in the summertime. Basically nobody knew each other,” Isaacs said. “Nobody knew what to expect, but within the first week, you could tell we had a really good group of guys that were all about the right things. I think that really helped us throughout our season with the ups and downs we had. Much adversity where we could have folded.

“Obviously it sucks, and we wish we would have gave them a better game. … But, I don’t think you could take away from what we accomplished this season as a group just as far as being picked second or third to last in the SEC and tied for fourth and then we won the tournament game in Coach’s first year. I think it’s huge for the direction of the program.”

McMillan introduced College Station to “Bucky Ball” and fans immediately bought into the idea. Bucky Ball, which has become synonymous with 42-year-old head coach, emphasizes playing up-tempo, shooting lots of 3-pointers and being an aggressor on defense.

The style requires immense effort from a team, but pays dividends if utilized correctly. After all, Texas A&M logged five Quad 1 wins this past season. Now, Bucky McMillan will have plenty of more opportunities to lead the program to impressive wins.