Texas A&M is expected to hire Stanford’s Paul Williams as it’s nickels coach, according to CBS Sports. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Cardinal.

He has previous stops at Wake Forest, Houston, Illinois and Miami. He’ll remain with the defensive backs, but with a focus on the nickel back position. A nickel back is the fifth defensive back in a formation, typically replacing the Will linebacker in an attempt to improve pass coverage.

This is different from a normal base defense, which produces seven players in the box and four defensive backs. The nickel, hence the name, brings in a fifth DB while reducing the front to six players. It’s typically against a pass-heavy offense to provide the defense a better matchup out wide.

Williams will join DB coach Ishmael Aristide and cornerbacks coach Bryant Gross-Armiento as the secondary coaches on Texas A&M’s staff. He arrives on Mike Elko’s staff after helping lead Stanford’s defense to allow fewer than 30 points per game for the first time since 2018. Williams’ unit also specialized in preventing big plays, allowing its fewest passing touchdowns by opponents since 2021.

Elko is a defensive-minded coach, so making a position-specific hire isn’t surprising. Texas A&M doesn’t have a safeties coach, but now has three coaches covering the secondary.

He’s joining an Aggies secondary that held opposing quarterbacks to 176.6 yards passing on average. That’s good for third most in the SEC behind Alabama (169.9) and Missouri (173.5).

Overall, the Aggies finished with an 11-2 record. Texas A&M won its first 11 games of the season before dropping the regular season finale against Texas. The Aggies would go on to host Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff, where Texas A&M’s season would come to an end. The Hurricanes made it all the way to the championship game — somewhere Elko’s Aggies still expect to be next season.

Putting the finishing touches of his coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, the Aggies now await to hit the field during spring training. Texas A&M kicks off its season against Missouri State on Sept. 5.