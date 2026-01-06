San Diego State transfer edge rusher Ryan Henderson has committed to Texas A&M, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He has played the past three seasons with the Aztecs and will have one season of eligiblity remaining.

Henderson had a breakout year this past season to finish with career highs across the board. He recorded 24 total tackles (nine for loss), seven sacks and one pass defended.

Overall across his three years at SDSU, Henderson appeared in 33 games. He has career numbers of 45 total tackles (12.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Henderson played high school football for Canyon Springs (NV), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 1,289 overall player and No. 140 defensive lineman in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Ryan Henderson is the eighth player that Texas A&M has brought in through the transfer portal so far in the 2026 cycle. Additionally, he is the first edge rusher that the Aggies have landed.

Texas A&M is coming off of an 11-1 finish in the regular season that earned them the No. 7 seed in the College Football Playoff this past year. However, they fell against No. 10 Miami in the first round.

Now the focus is on building their roster to get back for another playoff run next season. We’ll see what other moves the Aggies can make before the portal closes in a little less than two weeks.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.