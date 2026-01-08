Texas A&M defensive lineman Dealyn Evans has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent two seasons with the Aggies and has three years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Evans made 13 appearances. He recorded eight tackles. Evans only saw action in two games as a true freshman in 2024 before ultimately redshirting.

Dealyn Evans played high school football at Pine Tree (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 168 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Evans is the 10th Texas A&M player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Despite its losses, Texas A&M is currently ranked third in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Aggies have reeled in several standout transfers, including offensive tackle Wilkin Formby and EDGE Anto Saka. Texas A&M posted an 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference play this past season.

The Aggies were undefeated until their regular-season finale against Texas. Then, Texas A&M’s misfortune snowballed when the Aggies fell 10-3 to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Though Texas A&M’s postseason didn’t go the way the team expected, it was still a historic year for the Aggies. In fact, it was the first time Texas A&M had ever appeared in the CFP. After the Aggies’ loss, head coach Mike Elko reflected on the campaign, while looking forward to the future.

“I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away,” Elko said. “From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don’t think that can be lost on people. I think it’s made massive strides.

“Then I said to the guys coming back there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don’t think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”

