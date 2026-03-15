Texas A&M hires Devin Price, son of late assistant Terry Price, to coaching staff

Texas A&M has hired Devin Price to its coaching staff, he announced via social media. He is the son of late Aggies assistant coach, Terry Price.

Devin Price shared the news via his father’s X account and wrote a thoughtful message to Texas A&M fans and the 12th Man. He graduated from the school before finishing his college career at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss, and will now get ready to join Mike Elko’s staff.

Terry Price, who passed away in June 2023, played college football at Texas A&M from 1986-89 and got his coaching career started with the Aggies in 1992 as a volunteer assistant. He then re-joined the coaching staff in 2012 as the defensive line coach until 2015. That’s when he moved over to coach defensive ends.

Now, Price’s son will be coming aboard under Elko. Devin Price thanked Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins in his statement, indicating a role on the offensive staff.

“Dear Aggieland, my name is Devin Price,” Price wrote. “I am the proud son of the late Coach Terry Price. The support our family received from the people of Texas A&M meant more than words can express. From the prayers and messages, the 12th man stood beside us during one of the hardest times of our lives. My family and I will always be grateful for that. This is truly where life comes full circle. My father gave everything he had to this program, to his players, and to the 12th man. I want to honor his legacy by carrying that responsibility every day.

“I want to thank Coach Elko and Coach Wiggins for the opportunity to join the 2026 staff and program. As I continue forward in this path, I will continue to share the values my dad stood for and support Texas A&M Football.”

Devin Price played 30 games for Texas A&M during his time with the program from 2020-22 as a wide receiver. During that time, he totaled five receptions for 59 yards before transferring to FAU in 2023. He appeared in 10 games for the Owls and had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown that season.

From there, Price enrolled at Ole Miss prior to spring practice. He did not appear in a game for the Rebels and preserved a redshirt. He will now get ready to start his coaching career both his and his father’s alma mater.

Texas A&M is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2014 after going 11-1 during the regular season. The Aggies’ season came to an end in the first round of the bracket after falling to Miami, 10-3, at Kyle Field.