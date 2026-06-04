Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After two seasons in College Station, Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Farr appeared in just 19 games for the Aggies this season as a sophomore. He had 10 hits in 40 at-bats, tallying three doubles and 7 RBI. He drew six walks and struck out 13 times.

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All 11 of Farr’s starts came at second base. He saw far more action as a touted freshman in 2025, making 31 starts and playing in 39 total games. The Fort Worth, Texas native struggled in his first campaign, hitting just .176 with a .552 OPS over 85 ABs.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a touted prospect coming out of Boswell High School, checking in as the No. 67 prospect in the 2024 class, according to Perfect Game. Farr is draft eligible this summer.

Farr is the third Aggie to hit the portal, alongside right-handed pitchers MJ Bollinger Jr. and Luke Billings.

Texas A&M crashes out of College Station regional

One season after missing the NCAA Tournament in stunning fashion, A&M rebounded well under second-year head coach Michael Earley this spring. The Aggies earned the No. 12 overall seed and hosted a regional at Blue Bell Park.

After winning the first two games of the regional, A&M fumbled its spot in the catbird seat, dropping a pair of games to USC. The Trojans won 14-3 on Sunday, then came back and won again 7-1 on Monday night to punch their ticket to super regionals.

“As far as our team and these guys, I mean, we had a hell of a year. Obviously, this is not the outcome we wanted,” Earley said after the season-ending loss on Monday. “You never do, but (I’m) super proud of them and their effort. We went through a lot, and we got to this point because of these guys, man, and everyone in that clubhouse. So just thank you to all of them.”

A&M’s season finishes with a 41-16 record. There’s already been a change made to the coaching staff, as pitching coach Jason Kelly was dismissed on Tuesday and will not return for a third season with the SEC program. Pitching was the issue for the Aggies, who ended the year with a 5.24 ERA.

A&M has already landed a portal commitment from TCU infielder Jack Bell, who previously began his college career in College Station. The Aggies will have plenty to replace this offseason.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.