The Texas A&M Aggies have lured an offensive line transfer away from an SEC foe. South Carolina‘s Trovon Baugh committed to Texas A&M on Monday, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. A nice piece with experience inside the conference is heading to College Station via Columbia.

“BREAKING: South Carolina transfer OL Trovon Baugh has committed to Texas A&M, he tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett said via X. “The 6’4 337 OL is a former Freshman All-SEC selection. Baugh started 11 games in 2025 for the Gamecocks.”

Baugh received significant playing time as a true freshman, making eight starts. Right guard is where head coach Shane Beamer positioned him five weeks into the 2023 season. But Baugh’s role moved into a backup one the following year, with most of his snaps coming on the special teams unit.

South Carolina then found a home for him in the starting lineup ahead of the 2025 campaign. As Fawcett mentioned, he started in 11 games. The only one he did not was against Missouri, once again playing right guard for the Gamecocks.

“I still feel great. My mood never changed on it,” Baugh said after reworking his body last offseason. “Me talking to Yimi (Rodriguez), me talking to Coach (Luke) Day, talking to Coach Chip (Morton), and everybody else from the strength staff, I knew it was gonna be a process, so I never really like stressed out about it.”

People inside the program clearly thought highly of Baugh. South Carolina elected him a captain in three different games — Clemson, LSU, and Texas A&M. All of those were massive contests for the Gamecocks at the time, sending Baugh out there to represent them.

But after serving as a South Carolina captain vs. Texas A&M, he will now be switching sides. Plenty of offensive pieces are coming back for head coach Mike Elko‘s bunch. None bigger than quarterback Marcel Reed, who will enter his second season as the full-time starter.

Protecting the quarterback is almost as important as having the quarterback himself. Texas A&M running backs are not going to complain about offensive line help either. Baugh should serve as a valuable piece for the Aggies out of the portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.