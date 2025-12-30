Texas A&M quarterback Miles O’Neill plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. O’Neill spent two years with the Aggies.

He played sparingly during his time in College Station. As a first-year player in 2024, he appeared in five games but threw passes in only one of them.

That action included a 5-of-6 passing performance for 51 yards against New Mexico State. It also included a touchdown pass.

In 2025, Miles O’Neill appeared in seven games, throwing passes in three of them. He occasionally stepped in for Marcel Reed, who had a fantastic season. O’Neill went 7-of-14 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. But he was picked off twice.

O’Neill was also an occasional runner. In 2025, he logged seven carries for nine yards.

Prior to enrolling at Texas A&M, Miles O’Neill was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 283 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also checked in as the No. 21 quarterback in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of New Jersey, hailing from Hun School.

Miles O’Neill, Bryce Anderson headed to portal

Miles O’Neill isn’t the only high-profile player headed to the transfer portal from Texas A&M. Defensive back Bryce Anderson is planning to enter as well, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He’s spent the past four seasons in College Station.

Over that time, Anderson has accumulated 117 total tackles, six pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. This past season he chalked up 10 total tackles on the year.

Anderson played high school football at West Brook (Beaumont, Texas), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 59 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.