Texas A&M tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Ohrstrom spent four seasons with the Aggies.

Ohrstrom made 13 appearances for Texas A&M this season. He tallied 19 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown. In 2024, Ohrstrom racked up a career-high 184 receiving yards and two TDs on just 10 catches.

Ohrstrom largely played on special teams during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2023. He made two appearances in 2022 before ultimately redshirting.

Theo Melin Ohrstrom played high school football at RIG Football Academy in Uppsala, Sweden. He was the No. 296 overall player and No. 14 tight end in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He is the sixth Texas A&M player who has announced his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Aggies lost 24 total players to the transfer portal last year.

Texas A&M finished this season with an 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference play. The Aggies were undefeated until their regular-season finale against Texas. The Longhorns defeated Texas A&M, 27-17.

Despite the loss, Texas A&M received a bid to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The Aggies suffered a 10-3 upset loss against Miami in the first round of the CFP. While the loss stung for the Aggies, head coach Mike Elko remained proud of his team’s season.

“I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away,” Elko said after the loss. “From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don’t think that can be lost on people. I think it’s made massive strides.

“Then I said to the guys coming back there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don’t think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”

